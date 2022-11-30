News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police/Fire 

Peekskill Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Shooting

Rick Pezzullo
A 19-year-old Peekskill man was charged last week with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a city resident in early November.

Dimitri Jones was arrested by Peekskill Police detectives and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force on Nov. 23 at approximately 9:45 a.m. at his residence on the 600 block of Roosevelt Ave. in Peekskill.

On Nov. 9, at about 11:50 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired on Central Ave. near Washington St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 31-year-old Peekskill man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his upper leg. Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim before he was transported to Westchester Medical Center.

At the scene, officers found a loaded firearm discarded in a nearby wooded area. Information obtained early in the investigation led detectives to believe the victim and suspect knew each other and it wasn’t a random incident.

Jones was charged with multiple violent felony charges: Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

He was arraigned in Peekskill City Court. The victim is recovering from his injuries.

