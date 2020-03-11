Peekskill, Lakeland Schools Close over Coronavirus Caution

The Peekskill and Lakeland school districts closed Wednesday for issues related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Lakeland announced later on Wednesday that school would also be closed tomorrow, Thursday.

In Peekskill, Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Mauricio sent out a memo stating on Tuesday evening (March 10) district officials were informed that several students within one Peekskill schools’ family have been ordered to quarantine by health officials. As a result, “out of an abundance of caution,” all Peekskill schools and the District Office were closed Wednesday for a deep cleaning of all buildings and buses.

In addition, Mauricio stated there would be no out-of-district special services transportation, and the Music in Our Schools Month concert scheduled for Thursday, March 12 has been postponed.

Mauricio further stated “please take note that at this moment, we do not have any evidence of a confirmed COVID-19 case in our district (students or staff),” adding “I, along with district administrators, staff and city leaders, will reassess this situation throughout Wednesday and follow-up communication and guidance will be provided to our staff and families.”

Meanwhile, in neighboring Lakeland, also “out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Stone stated all district schools would be closed Wednesday and later made the announcement about Thursday.

“While we do not have a confirmed case in our district (student or staff), we have been advised to close because of a direct connection,” Stone stated. “…We will be scrubbing and sanitizing all buildings and all buses.”