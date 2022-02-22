The Peekskill Common Council is searching for a new city manager after Andrew Stewart announced he is leaving in March to take a job as village administrator in Nyack in Rockland County.

Stewart, who served three terms as town supervisor for Orangetown in Rockland from 2012 to 2017, was hired in Peekskill in mid-January in 2020 to replace former City Manager Richard Leins.

“Though I am leaving earlier than I had hoped, I am very proud of my service to Peekskill during an amazingly challenging two years, from police and fire department reform, to pandemic survival, staff turnover, major capital projects, two budgets, several new laws, grants, and strategic planning,” Stewart said.

Following his tenure as supervisor, Stewart was a Senior Vice President for Research & Analysis at Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress, a not-for-profit policy, planning, advocacy and research organization whose mission is to promote regional, balanced and sustainable solutions that enhance the growth and vitality of the Hudson Valley. He also led community cleanups, beautification and educational efforts as the CEO of Keep Rockland Beautiful for 11 years, working closely with volunteer groups, schools, and local governments to reduce blight and improve quality of life for area residents.

Mayor Vivian McKenzie said Stewart will be missed.

“During these past two years, it has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside Andy,” McKenzie said. “While his time as city manager has been anything but ordinary, he has helped lead our city through an ongoing pandemic and brought much growth and positive change for our community. We will be sad to see him go and wish him all the best as he begins a new chapter.”

Among the accomplishments cited during Stewart’s tenure were the hiring of the city’s first full-time fire chief; negotiating an agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester to provide enhanced youth programming at the Kiley Center; passing an Affordable Housing Ordinance; and completing a Downtown Revitalization Initiative planning process after the city was awarded $10 million from the state.

After Stewart leaves in mid-March, City Comptroller Matt Alexander will serve as Acting Search Manager while the city looks for a permanent replacement.