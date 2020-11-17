Peekskill Democratic City Committee Seeks Candidates

The recent Presidential election has energized many Democrats in our community. Have you spent time thinking about how you can make a contribution in your City? We encourage you to think about running for office in Peekskill. Running for elected office is one of the best ways someone can contribute to their community. The Peekskill Democratic City Committee is interviewing candidates interested in running for Mayor and Common Council on the Democratic line for the General Election to be held in November 2021. Interested parties must be registered to vote in the City of Peekskill and a resident of the City of Peekskill for a minimum of 3 years.

You can submit your resume, letter of intent and contact information to: Peekskilldemscandidates2021@gmail.com by 12/5/2020.

Liz Oliveto

Peekskill Democratic City Committee

Nominating Committee Member