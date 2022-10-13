Peekskill Brewery Celebrates 14-Year Anniversary with Block Party

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Peekskill Brewery will be hosting an outdoors 14TH Anniversary Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 47 South Water St. in Peekskill from 2 to 8 p.m. The day will feature a hearty lineup of staged live music, food trucks, beer tents, vendor and artisan market, local businesses, live art demonstrations, activities and a kids’ zone, a community and family-friendly event with no cover charge. This event is reminiscent of previous anniversary celebrations Peekskill Brewery held in the past.

The live music lineup consists of: Ghost Funk Orchestra, Christine Chanel & The Roster, The Fat City Rockers, Scoot & Marlena and DJ Joey Mercedes.

The brewery anticipates attendance from local community as well as beer tourists, foodies and explorers from Westchester and New York City.

“This year is very special to us after a very hard couple of years. We wouldn’t be here without the support of our community so I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than showcasing a taste of what our city has to offer,” said owner Keith Berardi.

Festivities will begin at noon with a 5K Run in partnership with RunPB, the Peekskill Brewery running group. Run or walk along the beautiful Peekskill waterfront and enjoy a free cold beer after to ring in the Block Party. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Peekskill/BlockParty5K

Proceeds from the kid’s art activities during the Block Party will benefit ARTS 10566, a local non-profit who PB has partnered with in the past. ARTS 10566’s mission is to address the varied interests and needs of Peekskill’s diverse youth community through the arts.