Peekskill BID President Appointed to Fill Seat on Common Council

The president of the Peekskill Business Improvement District (BID) Board of Directors was appointed last week to fill a vacancy on the city’s Common Council.

Brian Fassett, who just completed his fourth year as BID board president, was named to the council at the Feb. 14 meeting to occupy a seat left empty when Vivian McKenzie was elected mayor last Nov. and took office Jan. 1.

“We look forward to having Brian become a part of the council and believe he will make an excellent addition,” McKenzie said. “Brian’s years of experience as a business owner along with his community involvement and enthusiasm make him the perfect candidate to complete our council. We look forward to working alongside him as we lead the city through continued growth and transformation.”

Fassett is a founding partner of Eclectic Precision, a design firm established in 2000, and Vivid RGB Lighting, an LED product development company founded in 2011. He and his husband, Sepp Spenlinhauer, purchased the historic Peekskill Evening Star building in 2015 and then moved to Peekskill a year later after living in Crown Heights in Brooklyn for 15 years.

In 2018, Fassett won a seat on the BID Board of Directors. In 2019, he led an effort to form Peekskill Pride, a nonprofit organization with a mission to create safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community where he currently serves as president of the board.

“My passion for making the City of Peekskill a better place for everyone grows every day that I wake up here, and I am truly honored by this appointment,” Fassett stated. “I thank the City Council members for their trust and look forward to bringing my skills to this diverse team.”

“As a council member, I’ll continue building on the touchstones that I have already been involved with during the last four years as BID president, honoring Peekskill’s rich history and looking to a brighter future,” he added. “I am committed to doing my best to represent all of the people of Peekskill as we are all on this journey together.”

To retain his seat, which has an unexpired term, Fassett will have to run for election in November.