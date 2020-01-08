Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Bronx River Parkway

A Greenburgh woman suffered fatal injuries on Tuesday night when she was struck and killed as she crossed the Bronx River Parkway at Fisher Lane.

The deceased is identified as Sandra Dekoubia, 57, of 7 Adams Place. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Greenburgh paramedics.

Westchester County Police responded to the parkway at 6:17 p.m. on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a Lexus SUV that was traveling southbound in the left lane of travel. No charges were filed against the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.

The County Police Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate the circumstances of the incident.