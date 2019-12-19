Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Carmel

Barrington Thomas, 44, of Patterson, was killed last week when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Old Route 6 in Carmel, according to news reports.

The incident took place at about 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 near Spins Bowl, when Thomas was struck by a 37-year-old Stormville man driving a Hyundai Elantra. He was transported to Putnam Hospital Center, then transferred to Westchester Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries.

Thomas was pronounced dead at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, said Carmel police.

The operator of the vehicle was reportedly tested at the scene and displayed no signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

Carmel police, Putnam County sheriff’s deputies, EMstar paramedics, Carmel ambulance and Carmel firefighters all responded to the scene.