Payne Appointed to White Plains Transportation Commission

White Plains Councilman Richard Payne was appointed to the Transportation Commission at the Common Council meeting on Fec. 7.

“As a downtown resident, my appointment to the Transportation Commission allows me to push for better pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, and further the overall improvement of pedestrian safety that our downtown requires before the development of thousands of new housing units here is complete,” Payne said.

While acknowledging that White Plains residents live in a walkable city, Payne said there is much more the city can do to embrace carbon-free transportation, which starts with pedestrians.

“Without safe streets to walk and bike on, we are not setting ourselves up for success in lowering harmful vehicle emissions or inviting much-needed foot traffic to the businesses downtown,” Payne said. “I am excited to be a part of the solution moving forward.”

Prior to being elected to the Common Council last November, Payne was an appointed member of the White Plains Planning Board, the Downtown Transit District Task Force and helped shepherd Lime Bike, the city’s bike-share program, onto city streets.

He also helped launch the Downtown White Plains Criterium, a Pro/Am charity bicycle race held for five consecutive years on closed downtown streets that brought hundreds of cyclists to our city each year.

An avid cyclist, Payne has been a member of the Westchester Cycle Club for over a decade and has logged over 30,000 miles cycling in and around Westchester.

The Transportation Commission — which meets on the third Wednesday of each month — reviews proposed amendments to the Traffic Ordinance in regard to the improvements of existing streets; street widening and/or location of new streets; the location of off-street public parking areas and garages; and of off-street loading and unloading and parking facilities and other matters related to traffic control.