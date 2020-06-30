Paul Williams

Paul Denis Williams died on June 27. He was 82.

Williams was born on Oct. 4, 1938, to Gertrude Van Nostrand Williams and Frank Williams. He had two older brothers, Jack and Jimmy, both of whom predeceased him. In 1962, he married his childhood sweetheart, Phyllis Casolaro Williams. They lived in Briarcliff Manor for 53 years, until moving to Pleasantville in 2017.

Williams was educated in New York City, attending Incarnation School and Fordham Preparatory School. He received a bachelor’s from Fordham University and an MBA from NYU.

His career spanned over 50 years and included positions at Johnson & Higgins, The Equitable, General Foods, Phillip Morris, Warner Brothers and Time Warner Inc., where he retired as the director of employee benefits, assistant secretary of the corporation and the president of Time Warner Canada.

In addition to his penchant for travel, Williams was an accomplished drummer and a track and field athlete. Educated by the Jesuits, Paul was a true “Man for Others.” He was a passionate philanthropist and volunteer, and he actively participated in the lives of his family and friends. He was a dedicated alumnus of Fordham Preparatory School, serving several terms on its Board of Trustees and dedicating endless hours of volunteer service to the school. He was an active member of St. Theresa’s Church in Briarcliff Manor for over 50 years where he served a few terms as president of the Parish Council. He was a 40-year member of the Pleasantville Lions Club, serving multiple terms as its president.

Williams is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis; his daughters, Patreece Williams Creegan and Pamela Williams Mezzatesta and their husbands Patrick Joseph Creegan and Christopher John Mezzatesta; five grandchildren, whom he dearly loved, Christopher John (“CJ”) Mezzatesta Jr., Madison Rose Mezzatesta and Hunter Williams Mezzatesta and Paul Francis Creegan and Paige Marirose Creegan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Paul D. Williams Scholarship Fund at Fordham Preparatory School, 441 E. Fordham Rd., Bronx, N.Y. 10458.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date.