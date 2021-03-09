Paul Wallace

Paul A. Wallace, 91, died peacefully on Mar. 3 in Sleepy Hollow.

He was the beloved husband of Valerie, father of Andrew and Fiona (Stephen C. Collins), and grandfather of T.J. and Caroline.

A graduate of Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School, Columbia College and Columbia Law School, Paul practiced trusts and estates law in New York for more than 50 years. He was a member of the Union League Club since 1971 and a resident of Chappaqua for over 30 years. Paul was a devoted fan of the Mets and the Giants.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, Mar. 9 at 10 a.m. at The Church of the Magdalene in Pocantico Hills.

Charitable donations may be made to Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School or Columbia College.