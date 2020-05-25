Paul Pember

Paul F. Pember died peacefully on May 17 at his Brewster home. He was 63.

Born on Apr. 20, 1957, in White Plains, he was the son of the late Frederick and Katherine (Myck) Pember. He was a Byram Hills High School graduate where he was captain of the basketball team.

On Dec. 2, 1995, he married the love of his life, Barbara Durkin, of Brewster.

Pember enjoyed time spent at his lake house in Amston, Conn., relaxing on his pontoon boat fishing. He always tried catching “Old Moe.” He was meticulous about how his lawn looked and loved being outdoors. Taking walks with his wife and dog was one of his favorite pastimes. He also loved watching westerns on television.

Pember was a truck driver with North Castle Disposal in Armonk for many years prior to his retirement.

Pember is survived by his siblings, Debra Brazee, of Danbury, Nancy (John) King of Armonk, Gary (Debra) Pember of Cromwell, Conn. and Karin (Todd) Sterling of Danbury. He also leaves behind 13 nieces and nephews and 13 grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Pember.