Paul Kennedy Jr.

Paul Thomas Kennedy Jr., a Village of Buchanan resident, died Aug. 4. He was 47.

Kennedy was born Oct. 17, 1972, in Yonkers to Paul T. Kennedy Sr. and Eileen (Kilduff) Kennedy. He was a longtime resident of Garrison (Continental Village) and then of Buchanan. He graduated from Walter Panas High School in 1990. He was a member of the carpenters’ union and fulfilled his lifelong dream in 2008 when he graduated from the NYPD police academy.

Kennedy was predeceased by his father in 2006 and sister Kerri Ann Kennedy Tompkins in April. He is survived by his son, Colin Patrick Kennedy; his mother, Eileen (Kilduff) Kennedy; his sister, Colleen Kennedy, and brother-in-law Richard Tompkins; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Kennedy had a love for the beach that began as a child, where he would look forward to spending time at Chadwick Beach each year with family. He never passed up an opportunity to enjoy a seafood dinner, often provoking laughter with the witty “one-liners” that those who loved him knew well.