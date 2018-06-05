Patterson Relay For Life Hits Decade Mark

When Relay For Life is held in Patterson this week, it’ll be exactly a decade since the event took place for the first time. And each year since 2009, the event has steadily grown, with loftier goals and larger crowds.

Relay will take place this Saturday, June 9 at the Patterson Fire Department, beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting until midnight. Two local community members, along with hundreds of others, are ready for another Relay that inspires and brings community together.

Resident Rachael Paradise said she began with Relay in 2011 because a good friend of hers lost her sister to brain cancer and her friend asked her to come to the event with her. The first year she went, Paradise had no idea what to expect; she only knew it was a fundraiser to fight cancer. The next year, Paradise was deeply involved and on the planning committee.

Paradise said there were moments she didn’t expect that touched her, like the luminary and the survivor’s lap.

“It was a beautiful thing,” she said. “Just the feeling of unity that we’re all fighting for the same cause. We all just want to end this horrible disease.”

When Paradise first started on the committee in 2012, Relay of Patterson raised $75,000, but in 2016, Relay had raised $125,000. The longer the event has gone on, the more familiar residents in the community have become with what Relay offers, Paradise said.