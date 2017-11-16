Patterson Family Donates Toward Sheriff’s K-9 Unit

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports that Putnam County has received a generous donation from a Patterson family in support of the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Mr. Joseph Stilwell and Mrs. Monika Stilwell of Patterson have donated two purebred German shepherds to the County. The Stilwells also paid to have the dogs—a male named “Lex” and a male named “Kato”—flown from Holland to the U.S., along with an obedience trainer.

The Stilwells’ donation also included monies used for the training of the dogs and their handlers in narcotics detection, tracking and patrol. Lex is assigned to Deputy Sheriff Vincent Dalo and Kato’s partner is Deputy Sheriff Christopher Irwin. Deputy Dalo and Lex attended the New York State Police K-9 Academy in Cooperstown and Deputy Irwin and Kato attended the Orange County K-9 Academy, with the cost of their training covered by the donation.

In addition, the donation included funds for replacement of two unserviceable police vehicles with two new K-9 equipped vehicles and for the purchase of bulletproof vests for the dogs. The two new police vehicles used to transport the new dogs on patrol are 2017 Ford Explorers, each fully equipped with a kennel cage, special dog mats, a temperature-sensing system that activates an alarm and automatically lowers the vehicle windows if the temperature exceeds a safe level, and a remote- controlled door opener that allows the deputy to release the dog from the vehicle from a distance.