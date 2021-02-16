Patrick Scozzafava, a Croton-on-Hudson resident, died Feb. 9 at home. He was 54.

He was born on July 26, 1966, in North Tarrytown to Angelo and Vera (Pulcini) Scozzafava. He loved playing cards and enjoyed spending time at the casinos. He was a people person and enjoyed spending time at local shops and restaurants and was always there to greet you with a big smile and a wave. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved aunt and uncles, Rose and Norman Villeneuve, Frank Scozzafava and Patrick Pulcini. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Anthony, in 2009.