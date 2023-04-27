Participants Invited to White Plains Memorial Day Parade

We are part of The Trust Project

Preparations have begun for the City of White Plains 2023 Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony. All local businesses and organizations are invited to be “Patriots for the Day” and participate as marchers in this event.

If a business or organization is interested in participating, please contact Sia Tofano, Community Center Director at (914) 422-1424 or atofano@whiteplainsny.gov by Monday, May 15.

The Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 29. Parade participants will gather on Church Street between Main St. and Hamilton Ave. at 9:30 a.m. The parade will conclude with a ceremony at the Rural Cemetery, rain or shine.

