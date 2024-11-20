Parents Oppose Change to Church Street School Starting Time

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A proposed change to the starting time at Church Street School in the White Plains School District has many families up in arms.

More than 340 people have signed petitions opposing a plan under review by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca and the Board of Education to make the morning bell at Church Street 8:40 a.m., instead of the current 8:15 a.m., aligning it with the other four elementary schools in the district next September.

There are currently about 580 students that attend Church Street School.

“None of this is adding up. They’re not being transparent,” said Julia Oliva, a Church Street parent who spoke out at an Oct. 15 Board of Education meeting and on Nov. 12 when the petitions were referenced. “This is falling on deaf ears.”

With transportation costs rising close to 50%, Ricca explained the district could save $2.2 million if the starting time at all the elementary schools were in sync. Thirteen buses are assigned to Church Street School.

“Do we seek to spend another $2 million to keep what we have now?” Ricca said at the Oct. 15 meeting. “This is not a $2 million savings. (We’re looking to) make the best decision that we can to serve the Church Street Elementary School community and the White Plains School District moving forward.”

Some parents maintained Church Street Elementary School should not be used to deal with any issues with the district’s $266 million budget.

“I hope decisions are not being made just to save money but to uplift our community and supporting one another,” said Sasha Growick, a fourth-grade teacher at Ridgeway Elementary School in the district and parent of two sons who attend Church Street.

Others said the later starting time would negatively affect families and their commuting times to work.

“This change will dramatically change our household, as well as others,” said Krista Williams, who has three children at Church Street.

Ricca said district officials were exploring possibly expanding before school and after-school services for families.

“We are absolutely committed to everyone who wants to share their individual circumstances,” he said. “We have received a lot of feedback. It is something that will bring a lot of concerns and that’s definitely understandable.”

Oliva said 61% of students at Church Street come from “economically disadvantaged” families who may be forced to seek before-school care that could cost them as much as $264 a month per child.

“Think of the families and not your own situation,” Oliva told the board.

Ricca said district officials were hoping to make a final decision within the next two to three months.