Pace Calls Off Graduation, Remote Learning to Continue for Rest of Semester

Pace University President Marvin announced Wednesday that there will be no commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors this May and remote learning will extend through the remainder of the semester.

In a communication to the school community, Krislov said that students slated to graduate would earn their degrees and there would be a ceremony to recognize their accomplishments at a future date.

“We do not make these decisions lightly,” Krislov said. “Pace University is a strong, supportive, thriving community. We work together, learn together, and celebrate together. It is our great wish that we can have the full community back on our three campuses, and it is our even greater wish that we could celebrate the many accomplishments of our students at this year’s Commencement.”

The decision to continue remote learning is extended through the end of May. Originally, it was from last week through Mar. 29. The early summer session will also be through remote learning but the university is hoping to return to a normal schedule for classes that begin after June 1, Krislov said.

Students should move out of their dorms and return home if possible. The times that students move out will be coordinated to limit the number of people in the hallways and elevators at one time.

If moving out is a hardship for any student, they can remain in their residence halls through the end of the summer, Krislov said. There will be limited dining service to go.

Furthermore, all in-person events and gatherings have been canceled until further notice.