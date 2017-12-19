Overflow Crowd Celebrates White Plains My Brother’s Keeper Anniversary

The City of White Plains celebrated the first anniversary of the My Brother’s Keeper initiative in White Plains on Dec. 12 with an overflow crowd at Highlands Middle School.

The guest speaker for the celebration was Dr. Jermaine Wright, Interim Associate Dean of Special Programs at the City University of New York (CUNY). As the University Director of the CUNY Black Male Initiative (BMI), Dr. Wright is responsible for monitoring and leading the progress of 31 campus-based BMI projects across the CUNY system dedicated to increasing, encouraging, and supporting the inclusion and educational success of underrepresented groups in higher education, particularly men of color.

The anniversary celebration also honored four White Plains leaders for changing the trajectory of White Plains youth: Lieutenant James Spencer and Sergeant Louis Muniz, White Plains Public Safety; Raymond Tribble Supervisor White Youth Bureau and Michael Salley Guidance Counselor White Plains School District.

In August 2016, Mayor Tom Roach accepted the My Brother’s Keeper’s Challenge in cooperation with the White Plains School District. The initiative was launched by President Barack Obama in February 2014 to improve the lifelong outcomes of young boys and young men of color.

The My Brother’s Keeper Initiative has six Milestones: Getting a healthy start and entering school ready to learn. Reading at grade level by third grade. Graduating high school and ready for college. Completing postsecondary education or training. Successfully entering the workforce. Keeping kids on track and giving them a second chance.

At the event 50 youth took the My Brother’s Keep Oath:

I am, My Brother’s Keeper!

I pledge to love myself, my family and community

I pledge to serve my community

I pledge to maintain a positive attitude

I pledge to strive for excellence

I pledge to make choices that lead to success

I pledge to dedicate myself to improving my grades

I pledge to overcome any obstacles that hinder my success!