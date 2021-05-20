White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID) congratulated Alex Lounge Bar & Grill for winning best tasting wing in the 2021 Downtown White Plains Wing Weeks.

More than 16,300 wings were consumed over four weeks from downtown White Plains restaurants.

Every Wing Weeks ticket provided four wing passes that could each be redeemed for a dozen wings each at any of the participating restaurants between Apr. 11 and May 8. The event featured 15 participating restaurants, each with a different flavor of wings. There were 531 Wing Weeks tickets that were distributed and 1,362 passes were redeemed. After redeeming their wing passes, participants were prompted to rate their wings from one to five.

With so many different flavors and restaurants to choose from, competition for the title of Best Wings in Downtown White Plains was steep. However, when the ratings were counted last Monday morning it became clear that with an average rating of 4.76 out of 5, the Cilantro Lime wings from Alex Lounge Bar & Grill emerged as the crowd favorite.

Downtown White Plains Wing Weeks was a safer alternative during the COVID-19 pandemic to the Downtown White Plains Wing Walk event organized in 2019. The inaugural Wing Walk was a one-day event in 2019, in which Lazy Boy Saloon & Ale House won with their Tequila Citrus wings.

The 2020 Wing Walk event was canceled due to COVID-19 shutdowns. This year’s event allowed for social distancing through digital voting, spreading the event over four weeks and providing takeout options.

“Congratulations to Alex Lounge Bar & Grill for taking the 2021 title,” said Roach, who brought the idea of Wing Walk to White Plains. “We have a lot of great food options in our city and Wing Walk – or, for this year, Wing Weeks – is a great way to showcase our local restaurants. Kudos to the BID, which worked to adapt the event this year due to COVID. I believe that Wing Walk is on its way to becoming a much-anticipated annual tradition in White Plains.”

“There was a demand to bring back one of our most exciting events, but knew it was not an option to do so in the same way we had done it in the past right now,” said BID Executive Director Brittany Brandwein. “Our creative staff implemented a way to engage the community and promote White Plains restaurants at the same time.”

A proclamation and plaque will be delivered to Alex Lounge Bar & Grill in the coming weeks.