Ossining Woman Arrested After Firing Gun During Domestic Dispute

An Ossining woman was arrested last week after she shot and injured one person during a domestic dispute.

New York State Police arrested Jamie Diasparra, 33, on Nov. 27 and charged her with assault in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree, and reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, all class D felonies. She is also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors.

According to police, troopers were responded to a residence on Lexington Avenue in Mohegan Lake on Nov. 27 to conduct a welfare check. Upon investigation, troopers determined a domestic dispute between two visitors involving a firearm happened two days prior on the even of Thanksgiving.

Further investigation found Diasparra obtained a pistol from the residence she was visiting and shot the victim once, police said. The victim received non-life-threatening injuries and did not seek medical treatment.

Police found Diasparra in Ossining and was taken into custody after resisting arrest. Officers with the Village of Ossining Police Department assisted.

Diasparra was arraigned before the Town of Cortlandt Court and released on her own recognizance.