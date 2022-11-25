Ossining to Benefit from State Electric Mobility Grant

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Village of Ossining could pave the way for other regional river towns by being part of a consortium that was awarded a multi-million-dollar Clean Transportation grant from the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA).

During a press conference Friday at the community center, state officials announced Project MOVER, which is a partnership that includes Ossining, EIT InnoEnergy, Nelson Nygaard and ACTION eBikes, was one of 10 grand prize winners of a three-year $7 million grant.

Ossining Mayor Rika Levin explained the grant, which Governor Kathy Hochul revealed on Nov. 16 was part of a $85 million program to enhance clean transportation, improve mobility options and reduce harmful emissions through innovative solutions, would provide an opportunity for the Village and Town of Ossining, and villages of Croton-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, and Tarrytown, to serve as a blueprint for communities across the state.

“Together, the partners will deploy e-bikes, charging and docking stations, and additional gear in a way that removes typical barriers that our communities face with using shared micromobility offerings—like the need to own a smartphone or a credit card,” Levin stated.

“This grant allocation is not only about winning; it’s about ideation and implementation,” Levin continued. “Working together, we will be able to connect our partner communities and enhance quality of life. This partnership was established from our relationships and gives us something special: an opportunity for widespread, far-reaching, lasting and scalable success. Our access provides opportunity, which in turn provides equity.”

Hochul stated the investment supports the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050 and that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments be directed to disadvantaged communities.

“Improving access to clean mobility options, electrifying trucks and buses, and supporting projects that reduce air pollution modernizes the way residents and visitors access community services, recreation, and work opportunities while creating jobs, improving health, and reducing the impacts of climate change,” Hochul said.

NYSERDA will actively monitor the projects to measure their impacts as compared to community needs and New York State’s Climate Act goals over the next three years. Each awarded project, and the overall program will be assessed, and results will be shared through reports and online updates to encourage the advancement and replication of innovative transportation models.

Ossining will be hosting its first Project MOVER Town Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Ossining Public Library.