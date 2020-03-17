Ossining Schools to Offer Grab-and-Go Breakfast, Lunch Starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, the Ossining School District will offer grab-and-go-style school breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday for students while schools are closed.

There are two pick-up locations: Park School at 22 Edward St. and Ossining High School at 29 South Highland Ave. Entry to the buildings is through the doors closest to the cafeteria. The rest of the buildings will not be accessible.

The pick-up times are staggered based on last names. For breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m. is for students whose last names start with A-F; 8:30-9 a.m. is for G-L; 9-9:30 a.m. is for M-R; and 9:30-10 a.m. is for S-Z.

For lunch, noon-12:30 is for students whose last names start with A-F; 12:30-1 p.m. is for G-L; 1-1:30 p.m. is for M-R; and 1:30-2 p.m. is for S-Z.

Anyone with questions can contact Alita Zuber, assistant superintendent for business, at azuber@ossiningufsd.org, or Starr Dinio, assistant business administrator, at sdinio@ossiningufsd.org.