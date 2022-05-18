Ossining Reissues a Request for Proposal for 200 Main Street

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Village of Ossining has issued a request for proposal (RFP) from a qualified developer for the adaptive reuse of a National Register-listed historic building built in 1908, which sits on a village-owned parcel located at 200 Main Street.

Located at the intersection of Main Street and Route 9, the village is looking for a developer with a good track record, sound financial backing, and commitment to implementing creative, quality development in a timely manner.

Village officials are open to working collaboratively to support the long-term financial viability of the proposed project by leveraging grant funding.

In November 2021, the Ossining was selected as a recipient of the New York State Regional Economic Development Council’s highly competitive $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). Ossining is currently embarking on a six-month planning process that will link the community’s vision, goals, and strategies to specific projects that have the potential to revitalize Downtown Ossining.

Village officials have stated the identification of a private sector developer, or sponsor, for the adaptive rehabilitation and reuse of 200 Main Street will help greatly to position the project for DRI funding.

Ossining officials are looking at 200 Main Street as a destination gateway to the village’s Main Street and Riverfront corridor.

All proposals are due to the village by June 20.