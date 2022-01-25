Ossining High Senior Named Finalist in Science Talent Search

An Ossining High School senior was named last week as one of 40 finalists in this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

Nyasha Nyoni has already earned at least $25,000 for her project, entitled “Unhealthy Scrolling: Instagram Influencers Endorse More Unhealthy Food and Beverage Products Compared to Celebrities,” and is in the running to receive an additional $250,000.

“We are excited to welcome an exceptional group of Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022 finalists and continue our tradition of supporting the next generation of scientific leaders,” said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, and a 1976 Science Talent Search finalist and winner. “Competing in the Science Talent Search was life-changing for me and helped give me the inspiration and confidence to devote myself to a life of using science to help fight disease. We look forward to seeing how this year’s finalists, with their demonstrated perseverance and creativity, continue to harness the power of science to address the many challenges facing society, and improve the lives of people around the world.”

The finalists were chosen based on their projects’ scientific rigor and their potential to become world-changing scientists and leaders. They were selected from 300 scholars, named earlier this month by Regeneron and the Society for Science. The scholars were chosen from a pool of more than 1,800 highly qualified entrants, all of whom completed an original research project and extensive application process.

“Congratulations to the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022 finalists,” said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of Society for Science, Publisher of Science News and 1985 Science Talent Search alum. “This year’s finalists have shown resilience and dedication in the face of so many obstacles in their educational pursuits. From the COVID pandemic to the harsh realities of climate change, these students have demonstrated their leadership and commitment to STEM innovation. As our world continues to heal and find ways forward, these students will be the key to solving global challenges not only today, but in the future.”

Finalists will participate in a week-long competition from March 9-16, where they will undergo a rigorous judging process and compete for more than $1.8 million in awards. They will also have an opportunity to interact with leading scientists and share their research during a virtual “Public Day” event on March 13.

The top 10 awards range from $40,000 to $250,000. The top 10 Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022 winners will be announced during a live-streamed awards ceremony on March 15. In total, more than $3 million in awards will be distributed throughout the Regeneron Science Talent Search, which includes awards to finalists as well as $2,000 provided to each of the top 300 scholars and their schools.

Award winners use the prize money to advance their education and scientific research.

Program alumni include recipients of the world’s most coveted science and math honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes, 11 National Medals of Science, six Breakthrough Prizes, 22 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships and two Fields Medals, as well as the founders of many important science-based companies, including Regeneron.