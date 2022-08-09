Ossining Deli Owner Sentenced for Sexually Abusing Employee

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

An Ossining deli owner was sentenced Monday to five years in state prison after being found guilty in May of sexually abusing an employee.

Patrick Patierno, 54, of Yorktown, was convicted by a jury on May 9 following a two-week trial of first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor. He will be required to register as a sex offender after completing his prison sentence.

“Sexual abuse will not be tolerated especially when perpetrated by abusers in a position of authority who exploit their power,” said Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah. “Today’s sentence should send a clear message that perpetrators of sexual abuse will be brought to justice and held accountable. My office is committed to assisting victims who come forward.”

On Jan. 14, 2021, at about 9:30 a.m., Patierno entered the home of the victim, who was one of his employees, restrained her and forcibly subjected her to sexual contact, according to the district attorney’s office. He was arrested the next day by the Ossining Police Department following an investigation.

In a statement submitted to the court, the victim said, “My life is no longer the same…as much as I try to find myself to be who I was before, I can’t…I feel that every person who approaches me, all they want is to hurt me and come to me with bad intentions…I’m tormented day by day by those thoughts. I wouldn’t want anyone to go through what I went through because it’s horrible, especially when you’re afraid to speak up.”

Westchester County Court Judge Susan Cacace also sentenced Patierno to 10 years of post-release supervision.