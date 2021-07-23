Orchestra 914 Appoints Music Director to Lead Rebranded Ensemble

Orchestra 914, formerly known as the Chappaqua Orchestra, last week announced the appointment of Russell Ger as its music director.

Co-executive Directors David Restivo and Amy Harter are thrilled to begin working with Ger, whose artistic energy encompasses Orchestra 914’s goals and vision for its future. Ger’s long-term experience will bring a collaborative approach to an inclusive and unexpected array of classical music, with the highest level of artistic integrity in mind.

“It is with great anticipation that I begin this new journey leading Orchestra 914,” Ger said. “I am looking forward to making some wonderful music and sharing it with our audience in new and exciting ways.”

Since 2016, Ger has been music director of the Greater Newburgh Symphony. He will remain in that capacity while he serves as music director for Orchestra 914.

Ger’s broad repertoire spans orchestral, operatic and choral music, which he has conducted across North America, Europe and his native country of Australia. He has toured North America with renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman, performed at the Hollywood Bowl with members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and at the Barclays Center for an audience of 6,000.

Ger received a master of music in orchestral conducting at The Boston Conservatory. In 2013, Ger was one of four finalists from around the world for the prestigious 2nd International Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sir Georg Solti Conducting Apprenticeship. As a proud alumnus of Symphony Australia, the leading conductor training program in that country, he had the opportunity to work with Australia’s top orchestras. Ger is committed to nurturing the next generation of musicians, and regularly works with young people to promote classical music.

The Chappaqua Orchestra was created in 1958 in an effort to bring high-quality classical music to northern Westchester. Over the years, the orchestra has had many incarnations, from a mix of professional and local amateurs, to what is now a fully professional orchestra. It has had several conductors, many of whom have gone on to national recognition.

To find more information about Orchestra 914, visit www.orchestra914.org. The 2021-22 season schedule will be announced within the next few weeks. The new season will include family and classical concerts in Pleasantville, Tarrytown and Peekskill, as well as other communities in Westchester.