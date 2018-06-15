Opposition to Privatization Strong at Airport Hearing in Armonk

By Sean Browne

Residents strongly opposed potential privatization of Westchester County Airport during a public hearing Monday night, telling officials that it could further escalate the number of flights and create additional noise for surrounding communities.

The sentiment was voiced at Armonk’s Hergenhan Recreation Center during the second of three hearings on airport-related issues scheduled for this month by County Executive George Latimer. Latimer announced in May that he was seeking public feedback that would help guide county officials on the airport’s future. The first hearing on June 6 in Rye Brook focused on the facility’s Master Plan.

On Monday, discussion centered on governance of the airport and presented another opportunity for Westchester residents to voice their opinions on the matter to Latimer’s staff and the Board of Legislators.

“We now have a decision to make on the airport, you the public are now being brought into the dialogue so that you can express whether we should change the governance of the airport,” Latimer said.

While some in the crowd of more than 100 residents favored privatization, the vast majority of the roughly 25 speakers were opposed.

Westchester County owns the airport, although it leases operation to AvPORTS, a private company that specializes in managing and operating airports, while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) oversees air travel. The contract between the county and AvPORTS is renewed annually.

Some citizens in towns near the airport have reported a sharp increase in airplane noise in the past year or two and that would likely continue along with loss of control of the facility should privatization occur, they said. The facility is the state’s third busiest airport behind Kennedy and LaGuardia.

Mount Pleasant resident Jordana Silverstein said plane traffic has already become excessive.

“In the two hours and 10 minutes since the mic has been open no less than 25 planes have flown over my house causing the windows to shake,” Silverstein said. “On Memorial Day we had 228 flights over my house and on a good day we have only several planes fewer.”

In addition to air traffic, some planes fly too low on their approach to the airport, making the noise level worse, said North Castle Supervisor Michael Schiliro. Furthermore, private flights, which account for most of the air traffic, aren’t regulated, he said.

“There has been a concern about the increase in air traffic and the noise from those planes,” Schiliro said. “Commercial traffic is regulated at 240 sets per half hour, but the private is not regulated (from) what I understand.”

Another concern is the impact that privatization of the airport has on the environment, particularly the nearby reservoir.

The hearings are scheduled to provide feedback from the public in time for deliberation on the 2019 budget. Latimer said the public hearings will give the county strong feedback on how to handle the airport.

In the past there has been a lack of communication between the public and the county on the issue and he has sought to change that, he said.

“What has not happened in the past is a public discussion whether we should or should not change the governance of the Westchester County Airport,” Latimer said. “We are here to discuss the future of governing the airport.”

The third and final public hearing, which will address operations, will be held on Monday, June 25 at the West Harrison Senior Center at 7 p.m.