Open Letter to Assemblyman Byrne: It’s Time for You to Step Down

Given what I’ve been hearing from our President, I have come to the opinion that your recent re-election is invalid, or, as Trump would say, “stolen.” As our President has so vigorously pointed out, over and over again, our elections are “rigged” and that “massive fraud” has been perpetrated on the American people. You are, therefore, obviously the beneficiary of a stolen election. And I’m sure you will agree.

I know that you are a big supporter of President Trump, and voted for him. You have said so publicly. And, in the face of the President’s repeated and frequent claims of massive election fraud and vote rigging, you have not said a word in opposition to his claims. Not a single peep from you. So, I can only conclude that you agree with him and you are then, therefore, an illegitimate office holder.

Therefore, I demand that you step down from your stolen office and relinquish your seat to your opponent, Stephanie Keegan, from whom you stole the election. This is the only logical thing for you to do. Unless, of course, you have the courage to come out publicly and say that it is Donald Trump who is trying to steal an election that he has legitimately lost. To further vindicate yourself you also need to say that Trump’s criminality and irresponsible behaviors are a threat to democracy.

You are either naïve, a fool or a complicit coward. Which is it? If you don’t speak out, we can only conclude that you agree that you are the beneficiary of fraud, and need to step down.

Nicholas Kuvach

Putnam Valley