One Injured In Greenburgh Shooting, Police Investigating

One person was injured in a Sunday night shooting in Greenburgh, according to police.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Greenburgh police responded to a reported shooting near Manhattan Avenue and Elm Street. The male victim, a 39 year old Greenburgh resident, is currently in stable condition at an area hospital, police stated in a news release Monday afternoon.

The department’s detective division is currently investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Greenburgh Detectives at 914-989-1710.