One Dead, Two Injured In Mount Kisco House Fire

A two-alarm house fire in Mount Kisco Monday night has left one dead and two injured.

On Monday around 6:15 p.m., Mount Kisco Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 10 Brandon Drive. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy flames coming out of the garage and the homeowner on the lawn with significant burns to his body, Fire Chief David Hughes said.

Multiple agencies responded to the extinguish the fire but was unable to get it under control for at least three hours, Hughes said. He added the fire was deemed accidental following an investigation.

Both the victim and his wife were transported to Westchester Medical Center. The victim’s wife had burns to her hands, Hughes said, explaining that the victim was alive upon arrival but died Tuesday night. The cause of his death was not provided.

Hughes couldn’t provide the names of either individual but noted they were both elderly.

A firefighter was also treated for injuries at Northern Westchester Hospital.