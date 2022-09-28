One Dead, Three Injured in Head-On Crash in Putnam Valley

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Mahopac man was killed and three teens were injured in an early morning crash Wednesday on Wood St. in Putnam Valley.

According to Putnam Sheriff Kevin McConville, a 23-year-old Mahopac man was heading north on Wood St. at about 8:55 p.m. when his vehicle crossed into the path of a southbound vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Lake Peekskill male.

The 23-year-old driver of the first vehicle, Bryan Tumolo of Mahopac, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver and a 17-year-old female passenger from Putnam Valley were airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries. A second passenger, a 15-year-old female from Putnam Valley, was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center.

The NYS Police Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators at the scene with the accident investigation. Members of the Carmel Police Department also assisted at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Sheriff’s Investigators at (845) 225-8060.