Once Again, Airbnb Regulations Debated in PV

By Brendan Dyer

The discussion around regulating short- term rentals like Airbnb in Putnam Valley continued last week as residents made their voices heard on an issue that has been debated in town the last several months.

Supervisor Sam Oliverio said the issue with Airbnb is that investors buy a house only to rent it on a transient basis, taking it off the market for a young family looking to settle in Putnam Valley. The current law regarding transient rentals is not being enforced because the town board has opened discussion about how to regulate them, he noted. “Basically, anyone doing Airbnb, you’re not supposed to. But we’re not enforcing that,” said Oliverio.

Most residents spoke in support of Airbnb, claiming the opportunity to attract transient tenants will help support the town’s businesses and restaurants.

Resident Patty Villanova said the town is already struggling to enforce current rules. She said the town board should rely on existing codes and that it’s questionable whether or not Airbnb is an urgent problem.

“Having Airbnb has increased property value based on the increasing popularity of the region,” said Jennifer Behr. Behr is a resident of Putnam Valley and a transient renter who mentioned renting her home on a short-term basis is a valuable investment. She said that some renters come to Putnam Valley to experience the town then may ultimately buy a house.