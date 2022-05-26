Oliverio Elected to Board of Ed in Putnam Valley; Carmel Prez Rejected

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Former Putnam Valley Supervisor Sam Oliverio, who retired from town post at the end of 2021, is back serving the community in an elected role.

With 754 votes, Oliverio earned one of two available seats on the Putnam Valley Board of Education last week. Trustee Janette Yetter was the top vote-getter with 763. They will both be sworn-in on July 1.

Oliverio and Yetter outlasted Karoline Reynolds (338 votes) and Maranda Zocchi (366). The budget was approved 769-461.

“A sincere and heartfelt thank you to all of you who had faith in my ability to be part of our Putnam Valley School Board. Kudos to Karoline Reynolds and Maranda E. Zocchi for a strong campaign and the willingness to step into the arena of public service,” Oliverio stated on Facebook. “In this day and age, it takes a real commitment and sacrifice to run for any office. Again, thank you! Especially for passing the budget and allowing me to return to the world that I truly love and enjoy … Education! I will never let you down!”

Oliverio was an assistant principal at Putnam Valley Middle School from 1999 to 2006 and assistant principal at Putnam Valley High School from 2006 to 2016.

Meanwhile, in the Carmel School District, In the race for three seats on the Board of Education, President Eric Mittelstadt finished last with 1,012 votes.

The top vote getter was Dawn Dall with 1,765 votes, followed by Valerie Crocco with 1,667 and Trustee Jason Paraskeva with 1,658.

Hans Bernier was fourth with 1,605 votes, while Beatrice Moore was a distant fifth with 1,066.

In Brewster, the $110 million budget passed 842-602. Voters also approved a $777,000 bus proposition 881-559 and a $25 million capital reserve fund 821-615.

Incumbent Trustee Leonor Volpe and newcomer Jamie Callanan were elected to the two seats up for grabs on the Board of Education with 844 and 932 votes respectively. Trustee Scott Seaman failed to secure a second term after receiving only 662 votes.