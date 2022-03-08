Oliverio Announces Bid for Putnam Valley Board of Education

Just a few months after ending his six-year tenure as Putnam Valley supervisor, Sam Oliverio is itching to get back into public service.

Oliverio, 68, announced last week he was declaring his candidacy for one of two available seats on the Putnam Valley Board of Education.

“Having lived in this wonderful town all of my life, having been involved in Putnam Valley Schools as both a student, teacher, guidance counselor and administrator and having been involved in local governmental work for over 29 years, I am ready for the next community opportunity and challenge,” Oliverio stated in a Facebook post.

Oliverio, a 1971 graduate of Lakeland High School, was an assistant principal at Putnam Valley Middle School from 1999 to 2006 and assistant principal at Putnam Valley High School from 2006 to 2016.

He was a town councilman from 1992 to 1996 and served on the Putnam County Legislature for 18 years before being elected supervisor in 2015.

“I am not running against anyone. I truly feel that in these difficult times, anyone who volunteers to take on the duties of School Board trustee should be complimented and praised,” Oliverio stated. “I am running because I know I will bring excellent administrative and managerial skills to the table with an acute understanding of the importance of educating our children at the highest level, while also being fully aware of the limits of the tax burden our town can bear.”

“We also need an individual who knows our town fully and who will serve without any misguided agenda or political motivations,” he continued. “You all know me. You know I have always served our town in the most open and respectful manner. If you allow, I will continue that legacy on our School Board.”

The Board of Education race, along with the annual budget vote, will take place on May 17.