Old Faithful Pump Co., Carmel

Carmel resident Joseph Nemeth is the owner of a business that has been a fixture in town since it was established in 2001.

The Old Faithful Pump Company provides a variety of services for business and home owners who get their potable water via wells, Nemeth said last week. “We provide emergency well pump service, water filtration, water treatment, any kind of water softeners, UV lights, chemical feed pumps,” he noted. “We’re also involved in water conservation and wellhead protection “

Nemeth has been in his industry for most of his life. “It was one of my first jobs when I was a kid,” he recalled. “I worked for a local company for 16 years and then I went out my own.”

Nemeth said his customers come from both Putnam and Westchester counties. The company has used the Internet to promote itself, he said. “Angie’s List is a great tool because that’s the people speaking,” he said.

Nemeth said half of his business comes from emergency calls.

The company’s website includes information on how property owners can chlorinate their own wells, which is something that should be done annually, Nemeth said.

Nemeth said he named his company Old Faithful because, “I didn’t want something generic like Joe’s Pump Service or something like that, “ he said. “I wanted something that kind of displayed something you could rely on and something that was a little witty.”

Nemeth said there are ways for property owners to help prevent water emergencies. “You can have your system checked annually to make sure everything is running properly,” he said. “One of the things that we see a lot is when a tank fails it cycles the pump more. And what happens is the tank failing end up causing the pump to fail. And people don’t realize that the tank has failed. All they know is all of a sudden they have no water.”

Animals can damage well systems, Nemeth said. “(For) older style well caps, as the season changes from warm to cold bugs, mice and snakes are looking for places that are warm,” he said. “A lot of times what they do is infiltrate the well head and they live in there because it’s nice and warm. It’s actually 53 degrees in there. So what happens is the mice chew through the wire of the pump then the pump stops working. Or just any kind of infiltration like that causes bacterial problems is the water.”

Nemeth said integrity is a key to his company’s success. “One of the things that we definitely pride ourselves on here is honest service,” he said. “What that means is that when you go to someone’s house and they have no water they’re panicked. They feel like they’re up against the wall and a lot of contractors will take advantage of that. And that’s something that we don’t do here. We simply fix what the problem is and that’s it.”

Old Faithful Pump Co. is located at 22 Brayton Rd. in Carmel. For more information, call 845-228-8241 or visit https://www.wellpumpingcarmelnewyork.com.