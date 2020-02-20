Oil Leak Cleaned Up in Mahopac

An oil spill in Lake Mahopac that was reported Feb. 19 at about 1:15 p.m. drew a large response to Mt. Hope Road.

Responding units from Mahopac, Mahopac Falls and Somers fire departments; Carmel Police; the Putnam County HazMat Team; the Department of Environmental Protection and its HazMat team; the Department of Environmental Conservation; and Carmel Building Department started a thorough investigation.

According to Mahopac F.D. Public Information Officer Jack Casey, Mount Hope Road was closed to traffic while firefighters and police tracked the spill to a residence that suffered from a leaking home heating oil tank.

The spill of about 200 to 250 gallons of oil was pumped out by means of a sump pump to the area outside the house, and flowed downhill to Lake Mahopac, he said.

“All units worked together to contain the spill with booms in the lake and absorbent pads along the road and affected neighboring properties,” said Casey.

The county HazMat team set up a command area on the lake next to McDonald Marine and monitored the area of the spill.