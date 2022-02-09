Officers Apprehend Four Suspects in Pleasantville After Chase

Four people were arrested Tuesday evening after the stolen car they were traveling in led police on a chase from Bedford to Pleasantville.

Once the four suspects, who were not immediately identified by police, were involved in a minor collision on the Saw Mill Parkway in Pleasantville, they tried to elude police on foot through a residential neighborhood before being apprehended.

Three of the four suspects were men from the Bronx while the fourth suspect is a 17-year-old, also a Bronx resident, police said. They were all charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

Westchester County police said the incident began about 6 p.m. when the Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that a stolen car was traveling on Route 35 in Lewisboro. A county police officer in an unmarked car located the stolen vehicle in Bedford and followed it onto the Saw Mill Parkway. After marked patrol vehicles and the Aviation Unit arrived, a traffic stop was attempted at Roaring Brook Road in New Castle, police said.

The driver refused to pull over and continued heading southbound on the Saw Mill. In Pleasantville, the vehicle was involved in a minor car accident, prompting the stolen car’s four occupants to jump out of the vehicle and run off. The Aviation Unit located several individuals hiding in a backyard on Sarles Lane and directed officers on the ground to the location. Three suspects were taken into custody at that point, police said.

Officers, including the Aviation Unit and a county police officer with a tracking canine, continued the search for the fourth suspect. He was taken into custody on Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville about a half-hour later.

County police were assisted by officers from the Pleasantville, Mount Pleasant and New Castle police departments.