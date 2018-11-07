Odell Wins Reelection for Putnam County Executive

For another four years, Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell will remain on the third floor of the county office building after the Republican clinched reelection Tuesday night.

Odell fended off a challenge from Kent Supervisor and Democrat Maureen Fleming to earn another term in office, which will be her last due to term limits. She was able to top Fleming with 59 percent of the vote.

Odell watched favorable results roll in at the Villa Barone in Mahopac with supporters and other local Republican officer holders. Fleming was at McCarthy’s Restaurant in Kent. She refused to concede to Odell Tuesday night

The campaign between Odell and Fleming got heated at times, with the two women trading barbs the last few months. Fleming hit Odell for raising taxes about 10 percent during her seven years as county executive, while touting her ability to keep taxes level in Kent since she took over in 2014. Odell shot back that Fleming hasn’t actually kept taxes even because of increases in special districts.

Fleming also criticized Odell for the money thrown into the county golf course in Mahopac and Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster, though Odell stressed both county properties were in much need of repairs and renovations. She called the two locations “destinations” for county residents and visitors.

Fleming has one more year in her term as Kent supervisor before she has to decide whether or not to run for reelection.