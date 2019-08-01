Odell to Sign Disclosure Regs. Into Law, But Wants Tweaks

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell said last week she intends to sign into law a new set of disclosure regulations for county government, but vowed to work with county lawmakers to make changes to the confidentiality measures that critics deemed too secretive.

Odell, in an interview last week, said she is currently in discussion with the county Legislature about making amendments to the piece of legislation that was passed by county lawmakers earlier this month. Her comments come after a public hearing was held in her conference room last Wednesday where residents could voice their problems with the bill one more time before Odell made a final determination.

The proposal would allow lawmakers, county officials and even consultants to classify documents as confidential to prevent public disclosure. The change to the county code would possibly subject a person to an ethics inquiry or even prosecution if they breach that confidentiality. Communication to and from the county law department, legislative counsel or outside counsel would be marked as confidential and the legislature would unanimously need to vote to release those documents, the new law dictates.

Odell confirmed she would sign the resolution into law, but will also send the legislature recommendations the county law department, county clerk’s office and county residents put forward to improve the law.