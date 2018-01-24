Odell Outlines Potential Ways to Streamline Services

By Anna Young

Following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State earlier this month, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is continuing to propose ways the county can streamline services and potentially save taxpayers money.

In the coming months, Odell, a Republican, said she plans to meet with elected officials from every town and village, school district officials, county department heads and union representatives to discuss the county’s approach to streamline services and reduce property taxes. Cuomo’s County- Wide Share Services Initiative requires county officials to develop a plan to eliminate duplicative services and coordinate services to enhance purchasing power.

Odell noted how the county has already worked in partnership with the towns and school districts in past years to provide fiscal relief. She said the county assumed the county Board of Elections’ $1.9 million budget and the community college $3.15 million budget. The county also paid over $25 million to the school districts for both their unpaid wholly school tax payments and for unpaid partial school tax payments.

With the school budgets carrying a high percentage of the property tax bill, Odell said she will be visiting each school district to stress to every superintendent that they need to be involved in consolidating funds. She also questioned the need for six superintendents and suggested having one school superintendent oversee every school system within Putnam.