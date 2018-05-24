Odell Earns GOP Nomination Easily Over Denbaum

With election season about kick into gear, the Putnam GOP Committee officially gave County Executive MaryEllen Odell the nod at the Republican annual convention in Mahopac last Thursday.

Odell, in convincing fashion, got the nomination from the GOP committee over challenger and current Kent Councilman Paul Denbaum 138-11. Odell has served since 2011 and will be running for her final term this year.

Odell said she’s grateful for the vote in confidence the committee gave her and she believes the county has come a long way since she took office seven years ago. She said the endorsement lifted her up after a few tough days following the tornadoes that hit the county earlier in the week. (She didn’t attend the convention because she was still at the TOPS building in Carmel working with county officials in the aftermath of the storm.)

“I’m really honored that I had such overwhelming support,” Odell said in an interview. “It made me feel really good about what we’re doing in Putnam County.”

Denbaum is expected to challenge Odell regardless of Thursday night’s tally.

Former legislator Dan Birmingham nominated Odell and former legislator Vincent Tamagna seconded that motion. During his short speech, Birmingham said Odell has offered the county “honorable public service” while keeping government small and boosting economic development. He drew on the fact that prior to taking office, Odell has been involved with countless projects that continuously improved Carmel and the county.