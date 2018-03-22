Odell Delivers State of the County Address

In an election year with one challenger already coming forward, County Executive MaryEllen Odell left no stone unturned when she gave her annual State of the County address last week inside the Putnam County Golf Course banquet hall.

During her 90-minute speech, Odell hit on a wide array of topics, including finances, county projects, different events planned, and her position on state level issues that affect Putnam. She also revealed 2018 would be the Year of the Volunteer.

Odell, a Republican, is running for a final term in office this year and so far Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming, a Democrat, has announced her intention to face her.

In front of a packed house, Odell emphasized that school safety would remain one of her administration’s top priorities, especially in light of the tragic mass shooting that occurred in Parkland, FL. last month. She said she affirmed the necessary funding for the school resource officer program a couple weeks before the shooting took place with school superintendents from districts that participate in the program. Nine deputies are dedicated to school systems throughout the county, which Odell said was imperative following the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.