Odell and Fleming Exchange Blows in County Exec. Race

Odell called on local media outlets to suspend the publication of this “false and deceptive” advertising. (The Putnam Examiner ran the ad and stands by the decision).

“And I call on Maureen Fleming to immediately apologize to the voters of Putnam County for lying about her record as Supervisor of the Town of Kent,” Odell added. “This is about character. Putnam County deserves leaders who are honest about their records.”

Fleming shot back at Odell a day later, stating Odell had a “shocking ignorance of basic municipal budgeting.” Odell either doesn’t understand the difference between town taxes and special district taxes or she is willfully conflating the two in an attempt to distract voters from her own significant county tax increases, Fleming stated.

Fleming said that Odell, in seven years as county executive, has raised taxes 10.94 percent cumulatively to “prop up her wasteful spending and bloated patronage arrangements.”