Obituary: Shirley Jean Owens

Shirley Jean Owens was born on April 4th, 1933 in Yonkers, New York. She entered into eternal life on April 23rd, 2020. Shirley passed peacefully at her home in Monticello, MN surrounded by loved ones. After raising her family in Yorktown Heights, NY, she and her husband Doug retired in Palm Coast, FL. In June 2019, she relocated to Minnesota to live with family.

Shirley was known for her ability to light up a room with just a smile, making everyone she met feel special. She loved going to plays, dinner shows, concerts and any other type of adventure with those she befriended along the way. Shirley was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

On March 27th, 2020 Shirley expressed her desire to become a member of the Catholic Church. The following day, Father Peter Richards, from St. Michael Catholic Church (MN) gave Shirley her 1st Communion and Confirmation as she beamed with joy the entire time.

Shirley was predeceased by her true love, Douglas Owens. She was also predeceased by her parents Myrtle and Norman Lent, her daughters Linda Garrett and Karen Yiambilis, and son Douglas Owens Jr. Shirley is survived by her son Keith Martin, daughters Jean (&Dave) Klaus and Sue Van Nooy, daughter in-law Donna Owens, and son in-law Michael Garrett. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren: Danielle & Brian Dehmer, Tara Peat, Andrea Martin, Raquel Gordon, Douglas & Amy Owens, Daina Owens, Daniel & Allison Owens, Johnathan Klaus, Billy Van Nooy, Kayleigh Van Nooy, Gus Yiambilis and Eleni Yiambilis. Shirley also has 18 great-grandchildren: Kaylei, Eric, Rylee, Kenneth, Joseph, Elizabeth, Nicole, Dougie, Lucy, Davey, Georgie, Emma, Abby, William, Austin, Zoe, Angelo and Kalista.

The family of Shirley Owens would like to give a special thank you to Jolene Stang for all her care, compassion and love she provided to Shirley.

Mom, Grandma, Nanny, Shirley: You touched so many lives over the years… We will hold you in our hearts forever.