NYS DOT Discusses Ardsley Road Repairs With Greenburgh Interns

The Town of Greenburgh and 36 student interns with summer jobs in the town had planned a rally for Aug. 2 in front of Macy Park in Greenburgh to encourage New York State DOT to repave Saw Mill River Road in downtown Ardsley.

The call for a rally came from frustration over the neglected condition of State roads in Greenburgh that have become safety hazards.

Instead of a rally, the student interns were granted a meeting by the Governor’s office, which took place last week.

According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, the last time any NYS road was paved in Greenburgh was at least three years ago. As a result, many of these roads have dangerous potholes, which are a main cause of damages to residents’ vehicles. Some of these problems include punctured tires, damages to the engine, as well as other parts. The worst of these roads is Saw Mill River Road, commonly referred to as Route 9A. Large trucks often drive on this stretch of road, making it difficult for smaller vehicles to avoid both the trucks and the potholes, Feiner said.

The Greenburgh Summer Interns worked tirelessly, Feiner commented, to spread the word about this issue. Together, with the Town, they created a petition demanding action from the state government. Apparently, it was noticed.

An email from Feiner after the meeting indicated it was very productive and informative. Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins, and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti joined Thomas McIntyre, Assistant Commissioner of the NYS Department of Transportation; Lance MacMillan, Acting Regional Director; Glenn Boucher, Regional Transportation Maintenance Engineer; Sandra Jobson, Regional Planning and Program Manager; Lisa Weiss, Assistant to the Regional Director; and Joseph Roberti, Deputy Assistant to the Regional Director.

The officials advised that this summer Hillside Ave (near Town Hall) will be repaved, Feiner said.

The student interns discussed the budgetary process, how NYS prioritizes road repaving, bridge reconstruction issues and much more.

“We are very grateful to the Governor’s office for helping to set up this meeting and appreciative of the fact that state officials listened to the concerns raised by student interns. Today’s student interns may become tomorrow’s elected officials,” Feiner concluded.