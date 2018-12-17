NY State Lawmakers Set For Large Pay Raise

Being a New York State lawmaker will soon be a more lucrative job once the new legislative session starts next year with the discussions of a large pay bump for elected pols gaining speed.

The state’s 213 lawmakers will likely see their base pay spike from their current salary of $79,500 to $130,000 by 2021, which would be a 63 percent increase, as recommended by a state compensation committee earlier this month. The pay bump would be phased in over three years, with lawmakers potentially making $110,000 as soon as this January. By 2021, New York legislators would be the highest paid elected officials in the country, after not getting a pay increase sine 1998.

The pay raise would come with a caveat though. Outside income earned by lawmakers could be limited to 15 percent of their base pay and many stipends that legislators receive for chairing committees would be discontinued, unless for a small handful of leadership positions in the chambers.

The pay raises are expected to begin unless lawmakers vote to turn down their own raises, which seems unlikely. The limit on outside income would start by 2020.

GOP lawmakers that represent parts of Putnam slammed the idea.