NY License Plate Fees Under Fire from Lawmakers

A plan to force New Yorkers to purchase new license plates that could cost them as much as $45 was slammed by local state representatives last week.

Beginning in April 2020 drivers that renew their motor vehicle registration with license plates more than 10 years old will be mandated to purchase a new one to the tune of $25, according to the state Department of Motor Vehicles and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office. If drivers want to keep their current license plate number, they will then have to fork over another $20.

The change comes as New York will rollout a new license plate design starting next year. There are five options on the table, including two that have a variation of the Statue of Liberty, one of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (commonly referred to as the new Tappan Zee Bridge), and two that are of different scenery in the state.

Residents are able to vote on which plate design they’d like to see the state adopt, but money the plate would cost got sharply criticized.

Assemblyman Kevin Byrne, a Republican, said the new license plate charge is “nothing more than another cash grab to justify more wasteful spending by Albany” and is a new tax on state drivers. The new charges put in place were not approved by the state Legislature, Byrne noted.

State Sen. Sue Serino, a Republican, called the plate exchange “a money grab plain and simple.” She urged the DMV to rethink the plan before it goes into effect next year.