NY Liberty Celebrate “Westchester Day” at the County Center

The NY Liberty (5-14) is certainly not having the winning year they anticipated at the beginning of the 2018 WNBA season. However, fans still welcome them with open arms at the Westchester County Center, while enjoying the games and the game-day activities.

On Sunday, the NY Liberty celebrated “Westchester County Day” and loyal Liberty fans were joined by Westchester County Executive George Latimer, Deputy County Executive Kenneth Jenkins, Assistant to the County Executive Crystal Collins and many Westchester County Legislators including, Lyndon Williams, John Testa, Nancy Barr, Terry Clements, David J. Tubiolo and MaryJane Shimsky.

Also joining the “Westchester Day” celebration, as the Liberty took on the Dallas Wings, were NY State Senator Jamaal Bailey, NYS Supreme Court Judge Joan Lefkowitz, County Court Judge David Everett, Administrative Judge of the Ninth Judicial District Kathie Davidson and NYC Public Advocate Letitia James.

“We want them (NY Liberty) to grow their market. We think this is a good market for the organization. But obviously we want to grow with the team and as they have success in coming years, we want to be part of it,” stated Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Judge Davidson is the first woman Administrative Judge outside of New York City and first Afro-American appointed Administrative Judge to the Ninth Judicial District. Judge Davidson enjoyed the women’s basketball game with NYS Supreme Court Judge Lefkowitz, who is running for her third term this November.

“The self-esteem for women and for young girls is very exciting,” said Davidson. “I am so happy to be here today to see this game,” added Judge Lefkowitz. “I am so proud of everybody. Having the Liberty here is a special privilege for Westchester and I am so proud to be part of it,” commented Lefkowitz, the second woman elected to the NYS Supreme Court Ninth Judicial District.

“The fans in Westchester have just been great to us and the way the County has welcomed us, it really has been spectacular,” acknowledged Liberty President Isiah Thomas. “We are not having the greatest season but support from Westchester County has been great. For everyone to come out today, it is just awesome,” stated Thomas.

The Liberty is the midst of a tough season after having three consecutive 20-game winning seasons and three straight WNBA Playoff berths. With 15 games remaining in the regular season, the Liberty are 5-14 and in 11th place in the WNBA standings; only the top eight teams make the Playoffs.

“There is a lot of basketball to be played and a lot to prove both individually and as a unit,” commented first-year Head Coach Katie Smith. “But I think it has to come from within; it has to come from each individual person, myself, and everybody has to look at themselves first. I think right now it is a pride thing and that really has to shine through,” said Smith.